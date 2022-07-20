Two dead, one hospitalised after drinking spurious liquor in Patna

At least two people have died and one has been hospitalized allegedly after drinking spurious liquor in Patna.

The three friends bought liquor from a person in Alamganj area on Monday and drank it together, following which one of their bodies was found inside his house the next morning, while another person was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

The third friend has been hospitalized and his condition is stated to be stable.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and reports are awaited, Alamganj Police Station SHO Abhijeet Kumar said. The state government on April 5, 2016, banned the manufacture, trade, storage, transportation, sale, and consumption of liquor and made the violation of the Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act 2016 a punishable offense.

Around 59,015 people have been arrested between January and June this year for violating the ban on the sale and consumption of liquor in the state. Nearly 10 percent of the arrests (5,642) took place in the Patna district alone which also accounted for the largest amount (1.56 lakh liters) of liquor seized.

