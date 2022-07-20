Left Menu

Russia's central bank eases more currency controls

A ban on trading in roubles will remain in place, the central bank said in a statement, and non-financial foreign companies from "unfriendly countries" are still prohibited from all forex trading on the Russian market.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 20-07-2022 19:34 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 19:32 IST
Russia's central bank eases more currency controls
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia's central bank will allow banks from designated "unfriendly countries" to trade between foreign currencies on the Russian forex markets, the regulator said on Wednesday.

Moscow has labelled countries that hit it with sanctions as "unfriendly" - a list that includes the entire European Union, United States, Britain, Japan, Australia and others. The bank also abolished a 30% limit on advance payments to non-residents on import contracts for some services - part of currency controls introduced after Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine, triggering a raft of Western sanctions.

The central bank said the relaxation of the controls would "support foreign economic activity and create the conditions for building new supply chains". Russia has pushed its financial sector to move away from the U.S. dollar, euro and other currencies of countries that have levied sanctions on Moscow since Feb. 24. Amid falling imports and the restrictions on foreign currency trading and withdrawals, the rouble has surged to multi-year highs. But that has spooked policymakers, who say the strong currency is hurting the country's industry, and prompted the bank to slash interest rates and gradually lift some restrictions.

Allowing non-resident banks from "unfriendly countries" to start trading between different foreign currencies on the Russian market will "help Russian banks better meet the demand of companies and citizens," it said. A ban on trading in roubles will remain in place, the central bank said in a statement, and non-financial foreign companies from "unfriendly countries" are still prohibited from all forex trading on the Russian market.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

Global
2
Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

 Pakistan
3
FEATURE-Well-paid jobs lure Lebanon's demoralised teachers to the Gulf

FEATURE-Well-paid jobs lure Lebanon's demoralised teachers to the Gulf

Global
4
South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM Bank Conclave

South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM ...

 South Sudan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022