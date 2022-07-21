Left Menu

Athletics-Britain's Burgin withdraws injured from world 800 metres

Updated: 21-07-2022
  • Country:
  • United States

Britain's Max Burgin, the fastest man in the world this year and a real medal hope for the men's 800 metres, withdrew from the first round heats shortly before they got underway on Wednesday because of an injury, UK Athletics said in a statement. Burgin, 20, posted his world lead of one minute 43.52 in Finland last month and as a noted front-runner had been hoping to complete a middle distance double for Britain after Jake Wightman won the 1,500 metres on Tuesday.

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

