Athletics-Britain's Burgin withdraws injured from world 800 metres
Reuters | Eugene | Updated: 21-07-2022 06:01 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 06:01 IST
- Country:
- United States
Britain's Max Burgin, the fastest man in the world this year and a real medal hope for the men's 800 metres, withdrew from the first round heats shortly before they got underway on Wednesday because of an injury, UK Athletics said in a statement. Burgin, 20, posted his world lead of one minute 43.52 in Finland last month and as a noted front-runner had been hoping to complete a middle distance double for Britain after Jake Wightman won the 1,500 metres on Tuesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Finland
- Britain
- Jake Wightman
Advertisement