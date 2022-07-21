Condition of Sadhu who attempted self-immolation in Rajasthan's Deeg stable says official

The condition of a sadhu in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district who had set himself on fire to protest against illegal mining is now stable, officials said on Thursday. The incident was reported in Deeg yesterday when Sadhu Vijay Das attempted self-immolation amid protests over illegal mining in the area.

"Sadhu Vijay Das (who set himself ablaze) in Deeg is stable now. The Sadhus have ended their protest (over stone mining). The state government will issue a notification in the next 15 days to declare it as a forest area. Mines located here are old mines," District Collector, Alok Ranjan told ANI. The city officials had rushed to the spot to put out the fire and rescue Das.

The locals and sadhus had been demanding a ban on the mines for a long time. The administration also assured the sadhus that mines will be shifted from the area and informed about the state government's plans to transform the vicinity into a religious tourist spot.

"These mines will be shifted and about 2,500 people who will be unemployed as a result, will be employed somewhere else...The state govt intends to make it (stone mining area) into a religious tourism spot," Ranjan added. On Tuesday a sadhu climbed atop a mobile tower in the district's Deeg on Tuesday morning to protest stone mining in the area.

The man was persuaded to come down eventually. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)