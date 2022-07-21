Left Menu

Centre approves proposal to develop Shri Tanot Complex in Jaisalmer as tourist attraction, sanctions Rs 17.67 cr

The Ministry of Tourism approved the Rajasthan Tourism department's proposal for developing the Shri Tanot Complex in Jaisalmer as a tourist attraction and Rs 17.67 crore has been sanctioned by the ministry for infrastructure development and tourism-associated activities in the border area.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 21-07-2022 16:24 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 16:24 IST
Centre approves proposal to develop Shri Tanot Complex in Jaisalmer as tourist attraction, sanctions Rs 17.67 cr
Rajasthan (Photo credit: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Tourism approved the Rajasthan Tourism department's proposal for developing the Shri Tanot Complex in Jaisalmer as a tourist attraction and Rs 17.67 crore has been sanctioned by the ministry for infrastructure development and tourism-associated activities in the border area. The secluded desert areas along the border hold numerous tales of war glory and rich cultural heritage to attract tourists, the border tourism initiative will extend visitors more convenient and safe access to the frontier location.

"Rajasthan Tourism with the association of central agencies and Border Security Force (BSF) will help visitors get a deep insight into the life along the border and glimpse in efforts of our border forces. It shall also open new opportunities for local residents of these distant villages," said Gayatri Rathor, Principal Secretary, Tourism, Government Of Rajasthan. [{d08cf97b-076c-474f-926b-cf4be40c6d94:intradmin/WhatsApp_Image_2022-07-21_at_11.14.46_AM_64OLobQ.jpeg}]

An amphitheatre, interpretation centre, children's activity area, cafeteria, solar-powered street lighting, signages, surveillance system, and sewage and waste management facilities will be developed in Tanot as part of the border tourism initiative. The tourist attractions shall be maintained and operated by Border Security Force (BSF), which shall also arrange for weapon displays and other informative exhibitions for visitors.

Longewala is the most known border point of India, proudly remembered for the valour displayed by Indian forces during the 1971 war. It's a major attraction for tourists. The Tanot Mata temple also attracts nearly 3000 devotees every day and many of them also visit the Bawlianwala border point. However, there have been few facilities available for the visitors. As part of the tourist activities BSF documentary, weapon display and photo gallery will be showcased at Ops Base in Tanot. Jaisalmer district administration has also been developing the area.

The city of Jaisalmer is an internationally famed tourist destination, also known as Golden City due to its iconic fort. The majestic Havelis, cultural heritage and natural beauty also add to the touristic attractions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Global
2
Research reveals healthy living can balance high genetic risk for stroke

Research reveals healthy living can balance high genetic risk for stroke

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID test sales; Biogen lifts profit view as MS drugs stay ahead of competition and more

Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID t...

 Global
4
NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022