Centre approves proposal to develop Shri Tanot Complex in Jaisalmer as tourist attraction, sanctions Rs 17.67 cr

The Ministry of Tourism approved the Rajasthan Tourism department's proposal for developing the Shri Tanot Complex in Jaisalmer as a tourist attraction and Rs 17.67 crore has been sanctioned by the ministry for infrastructure development and tourism-associated activities in the border area. The secluded desert areas along the border hold numerous tales of war glory and rich cultural heritage to attract tourists, the border tourism initiative will extend visitors more convenient and safe access to the frontier location.

"Rajasthan Tourism with the association of central agencies and Border Security Force (BSF) will help visitors get a deep insight into the life along the border and glimpse in efforts of our border forces. It shall also open new opportunities for local residents of these distant villages," said Gayatri Rathor, Principal Secretary, Tourism, Government Of Rajasthan. [{d08cf97b-076c-474f-926b-cf4be40c6d94:intradmin/WhatsApp_Image_2022-07-21_at_11.14.46_AM_64OLobQ.jpeg}]

An amphitheatre, interpretation centre, children's activity area, cafeteria, solar-powered street lighting, signages, surveillance system, and sewage and waste management facilities will be developed in Tanot as part of the border tourism initiative. The tourist attractions shall be maintained and operated by Border Security Force (BSF), which shall also arrange for weapon displays and other informative exhibitions for visitors.

Longewala is the most known border point of India, proudly remembered for the valour displayed by Indian forces during the 1971 war. It's a major attraction for tourists. The Tanot Mata temple also attracts nearly 3000 devotees every day and many of them also visit the Bawlianwala border point. However, there have been few facilities available for the visitors. As part of the tourist activities BSF documentary, weapon display and photo gallery will be showcased at Ops Base in Tanot. Jaisalmer district administration has also been developing the area.

The city of Jaisalmer is an internationally famed tourist destination, also known as Golden City due to its iconic fort. The majestic Havelis, cultural heritage and natural beauty also add to the touristic attractions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)