Left Menu

Centre orders airlines not to charge extra for issuing boarding passes at check-in counters

The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Thursday ordered airlines not to charge extra for issuing boarding passes at airport counters.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2022 20:04 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 20:04 IST
Centre orders airlines not to charge extra for issuing boarding passes at check-in counters
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Thursday ordered airlines not to charge extra for issuing boarding passes at airport counters. The letter referred to an order dated May 2020 that mention general instructions to be followed by passengers and Specific Operating Guidelines for major stakeholders for recommencement of domestic air travel for passengers with effect from May 25, 2020 inter-alia indicating that passengers have to ensure that they make a web check-in and generate Boarding Pass.

Further, it is also requested to refer to the letter of even reference dated May 9, 2022 advising airlines to encourage, facilitate and guide the air passengers for making timely web check-in and bag tag printing and minimize/avoid penal charges on non-web-check-in travelling passengers. It has come to the notice of the Ministry of Civil Aviation that airlines are charging additional amount for issuing boarding passes from the passengers seeking check-in at airport counters. Such an additional amount is not in accordance with the instructions given in the aforesaid Order or as per extant provisions of Aircraft Rules, 1937.

In view of the above, the airlines are advised not to charge any additional amount for issuing boarding passes at the airport check-in counters, as the same cannot be considered within the 'tariff' as provided under Rule 135 of the Aircraft Rules, 1937. The letter has the approval of the Competent Authority and it has been marked to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation also. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Global
2
Research reveals healthy living can balance high genetic risk for stroke

Research reveals healthy living can balance high genetic risk for stroke

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID test sales; Biogen lifts profit view as MS drugs stay ahead of competition and more

Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID t...

 Global
4
NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022