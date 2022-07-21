Should not-for profit companies be allowed to set up community radio stations, asks TRAI

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India on Thursday sought stakeholders' views on allowing not-for-profit companies to set up community radio stations (CRS).

In a consultation paper on 'Issues Related To Community Radio Stations', the broadcast regulator also sought views on increasing the permission period from the existing five years to 10 years.

As per data provided to TRAI by 52 CRS operators, 16 of them do not broadcast any advertisement, whereas 32 operators run advertisements for five minutes or less per hour.

The consultation papers also sought views on increasing the maximum duration of advertisement per hour from the existing seven minutes of broadcast on CRS.

It also asked for stakeholders' views on the number of community radio stations run in each district of operation by the not-for-profit organisations, operating in multiple districts.

The government had in 2013 introduced a scheme, ''Supporting Community Radio Movement in India'', for providing financial assistance to strengthen new and existing CRS.

The scheme envisions supporting CRS with resources, capacity and technology to promote growth, especially in remote and rural areas, to enable socio-economic and cultural development of communities.

Any CRS that became functional since April 1 last year and completed three months of its operations is eligible for a one-time financial assistance for Rs 10 lakh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)