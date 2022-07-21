Left Menu

DG ITBP flags off Bike Expedition to Karakoram pass from Leh

To mark the celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and to popularize the Har Ghar Tiranga campaigns on the country's 75th Independence Day, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has launched a North West Frontier ITBP Mountain Terrain Bike (MTB) Expedition from Leh in Ladakh.

ANI | Leh (Ladakh) | Updated: 21-07-2022 22:34 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 22:34 IST
DG ITBP flags off Bike Expedition to Karakoram pass from Leh
ITBP Mountain Terrain Bike Expedition from Leh (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

To mark the celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and to popularize the Har Ghar Tiranga campaigns on the country's 75th Independence Day, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has launched a North West Frontier ITBP Mountain Terrain Bike (MTB) Expedition from Leh in Ladakh. The Expedition team will travel through the high-altitude terrains of Ladakh to reach Karakoram Pass and will return to Leh on August 7, 2022.

The Expedition consisting of 30 team members was flagged off from Leh, Ladakh, by Shri Sanjay Arora, DG ITBP, Manoj Singh Rawat, ADG, Western Command and Lhari Dorjee Lhatoo, IG North West Frontier were also present on the occasion. The DG ITBP interacted with the bikers and officials of the team on the occasion. The team will be propagating the message of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav during the expedition. Meanwhile, the team will also spread awareness about the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

The team is expected to reach the Karakoram Pass which is situated at around 18,176 feet covering a distance of approximately 400 Kilometers in about 10 days before starting a return journey to Leh, Ladakh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Global
2
Research reveals healthy living can balance high genetic risk for stroke

Research reveals healthy living can balance high genetic risk for stroke

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID test sales; Biogen lifts profit view as MS drugs stay ahead of competition and more

Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID t...

 Global
4
NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022