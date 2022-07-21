Left Menu

Gold worth Rs 18.17 lakhs seized at LBSI Airport in Varanasi

Gold worth Rs 18.17 lakhs was seized by customs officials on Wednesday at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport, Varanasi.

Gold seized at LBSI airport in Varanasi. Image Credit: ANI
Gold worth Rs 18.17 lakhs was seized by customs officials on Wednesday at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport, Varanasi. Weighing 349.500 grams, it was retrieved from three trolley bags of a passenger.

The gold was kept in form of eight nickel-coated rods, concealed in the corners of trolley bags. Further investigation of the matter is ongoing, said the customs officials. (ANI)

