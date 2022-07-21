Gold worth Rs 18.17 lakhs seized at LBSI Airport in Varanasi
Gold worth Rs 18.17 lakhs was seized by customs officials on Wednesday at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport, Varanasi.
ANI | Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 21-07-2022 22:57 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 22:57 IST
Gold worth Rs 18.17 lakhs was seized by customs officials on Wednesday at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport, Varanasi. Weighing 349.500 grams, it was retrieved from three trolley bags of a passenger.
The gold was kept in form of eight nickel-coated rods, concealed in the corners of trolley bags. Further investigation of the matter is ongoing, said the customs officials. (ANI)
