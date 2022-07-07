Left Menu

Meaning of development is empowerment of poor, deprived: PM Modi at Varanasi rally

Today more that 600 families have got their houses in Varanasi, Modi, who was in his parliamentary constituency for the first time after the recent assembly elections, said.Kashi has given me a chance to serve as MP...The citizens of Kashi have given a message that shortcuts do not help the country or people some leaders can benefit from it, he said.In 2014, people coming from outside used to question how will things improve here as there was too much disorder.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the meaning of development is not ''chamak-damak'' (glitter) but the empowerment of the poor, deprived and scheduled caste/scheduled tribe communities.

''For us the development does not mean only the chamak-damak. For us the developemnt means the empowerment of ''garib, Dalit, vanchit, pichhre, adivasi, mothers and sisters,'' the prime minister said after inaugurating/laying foundation stone of projects worth Rs 1,774 crore at the Sampurnanand stadium here. ''Today more that 600 families have got their houses in Varanasi,'' Modi, who was in his parliamentary constituency for the first time after the recent assembly elections, said.

''Kashi has given me a chance to serve as MP...The citizens of Kashi have given a message that shortcuts do not help the country or people; some leaders can benefit from it,'' he said.

''In 2014, people coming from outside used to question how will things improve here as there was too much disorder. In Varanasi, nothing had been done for decades. It was easy for others to choose shortcuts, give this or that,'' Modi, who is second consecutive term MP from Varanasi, said. ''The people of Varanasi showed the right path. They said this is the way to improve the present and also benefit Varanasi for decades,'' he said.

