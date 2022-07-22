Left Menu

Horse racing-Breeders' Cup to return to Santa Anita for 40th running

The 40th running of the Breeders' Cup will be held at Southern California's Santa Anita Park for a record 11th time in November 2023, race organizers announced on Thursday. Billed as the world championships of thoroughbred racing, the two day event consists of 14 Grade one races culminating in the Breeders' Cup Classic on Nov. 4, where $6 million in prize money is up for grabs, making it the richest horse race in North America.

Reuters | Updated: 22-07-2022 00:13 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 00:05 IST
Horse racing-Breeders' Cup to return to Santa Anita for 40th running
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Billed as the world championships of thoroughbred racing, the two day event consists of 14 Grade one races culminating in the Breeders' Cup Classic on Nov. 4, where $6 million in prize money is up for grabs, making it the richest horse race in North America. "Santa Anita Park is an integral part of Breeders' Cup history and is the perfect venue for our landmark 40th running," said Breeders' Cup CEO Drew Fleming.

"Since our founders conceived this season-ending championship four decades ago, the Breeders' Cup has consistently been one of the leading global events in thoroughbred racing. "Santa Anita's outstanding reputation and scenic venue provide us with the ideal setting to continue to grow our audience by combining the best that racing, hospitality, and entertainment have to offer."

Organizers expect the event to deliver an economic boost to the greater Los Angeles region as fans pour in from around the country and beyond. The 2016 Breeders' Cup at Santa Anita drew a race record 118,484 fans. The 39th running of the Breeders' Cup will be held on Nov. 4-5 at Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Kentucky.

