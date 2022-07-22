Russia and Ukraine will sign a deal on Friday to reopen Ukraine's blockaded Black Sea ports, Turkey said, a potential breakthrough that could ease the threat of hunger facing millions around the world as a consequence of Russia's invasion. ECONOMY

* Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will sign a deal on Friday to resume Ukraine's Black Sea grain exports, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's office said. * Gas flows from Russia to Germany via the pipeline resumed at around 40% capacity, the German regulator said, affecting Germany's targets for replenishing its gas storage and the transfer of gas to countries including France, Austria and the Czech Republic.

* Germany's government unveiled new energy-saving measures, fearing that persistently low Russian gas supplies could lead to winter shortages. * The Kremlin said all difficulties with the supply of Russian natural gas to Europe were caused by Western restrictions.

* A European Union proposal that member countries cut gas use by 15% to prepare for possible supply cuts from Russia is facing resistance from governments, throwing into doubt whether they will approve the emergency plan. * Ukraine's central bank devalued the hryvnia currency by 25% against the U.S. dollar and has asked its creditors for a two year payment freeze on its international bonds to focus its dwindling financial resources on repelling Russia.

FIGHTING * Russia's military is likely to start an operational pause of some kind in Ukraine in the coming weeks, giving Kyiv a key opportunity to strike back, Britain's spy chief said.

* Russian forces appear to be closing in on Ukraine's second biggest power plant at Vuhlehirska, 50 km (31 miles) north-east of Donetsk, aiming to seize critical infrastructure and the cities of Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, Britain said. * One of the most densely populated areas of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second biggest city, is being shelled, mayor Igor Terekhov said on Telegram, asking people not to leave shelters. The regional prosecutor's office said three people had been killed and 23 wounded. Russia denies targeting civilians.

* The governor of the eastern Donetsk region, Pavlo Kyrylenko, urged people to evacuate, saying Russian forces had destroyed schools in Kramatorsk and Kostiantynivka and shelled the industrial part of Kramatorsk and central Bakhmut. * Russia said it had targeted security and military infrastructure and downed a Ukrainian SU-25 military plane.

* The United States estimates around 15,000 Russian soldiers have been killed and perhaps 45,000 wounded, CIA Director William Burns said on Wednesday, adding that Ukraine has also endured significant casualties. It was not immediately possible to verify the battlefield reports.

