Athletics-Lyles wins men's 200 metres World Championship
Reuters | Updated: 22-07-2022 08:25 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 08:25 IST
Noah Lyles led an American podium sweep of the men's 200 metres final at the World Championship on Thursday, with Kenny Bednarek finishing second.
Lyles' fierce rival, teen sensation Erriyon Knighton, took bronze.
