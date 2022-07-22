Left Menu

MEDIA-Turkey's Fiba Retail in talks to be a partner for Mango in Russia - Vedomosti

* Turkey's Fiba Retail in talks to become new franchise partner for Spanish clothes chain Mango in Russia, business daily Vedomosti reported on Friday, citing two unnamed sources close to the potential deal. * Mango suspended operations at 55 stores in Russia in March, but 53 franchise outlets continued operating.

MEDIA-Turkey's Fiba Retail in talks to be a partner for Mango in Russia - Vedomosti
* Turkey's Fiba Retail is in talks to become a new franchise partner for Spanish clothes chain Mango in Russia, business daily Vedomosti reported on Friday, citing two unnamed sources close to the potential deal.

* Mango suspended operations at 55 stores in Russia in March, but 53 franchise outlets continued operating. The company announced plans in June to leave the market and transfer operations to franchisees and local partners. * Fiba Retail was Marks & Spencer's franchise partner in Russia, running 48 stores across the country.

* Mango stores could re-open at Marks & Spencer's shuttered retail outlets after the British store left Russia. The number of new locations still under discussion, Vedomosti's sources said. -- Source link: https://www.vedomosti.ru/business/articles/2022/07/21/932521-mango-vozobnovlyaet-rabotu -- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

