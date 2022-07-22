Mercom India to Host Power-Packed Solar Summit July 28-29 in New Delhi

In line with the Prime Minister's vision for 2030, the Mercom India Solar Summit 2022, powered by Mercom India's research, is an exclusive event bringing together essential stakeholders from across the solar sector. Speakers and attendees include government officials, investors, technology providers, developers from India, and other parts of the world, including special guest Shri. BhagwanthKhuba, Hon'ble Minister of State, New and Renewable Energy, Chemicals and Fertilizers, Government of India.

Held on July 28 and 29 at the Hyatt Regency in New Delhi, this in-person event has been carefully curated to bring together leaders from across the industry to discuss the state of the market and identify real solutions to some of India's most complex energy challenges. Cleantech executives will have an opportunity to hear from more than 30 high-profile industry experts who are participating in nine insightful sessions over the two-day summit.

The Mercom India Solar Summit 2022 is supported by SECI and NITI Aayog. Speakers include senior government officials and industry leaders from Indian and global corporates including MNRE NTPC Power Finance Corporation POSOCO Adani Solar Tata Power Vikram Solar RenewSys First Solar Sumitomo SHI FW Solis LONGi Solar ACME Solar Jackson Group Hero Future Energies Edelweiss Alternative Asset Advisors Sembcorp BSES Mahindra Susten Fluence Energy Amazon India DuPont Photovoltaic Solutions Amplus Solar Sprng Energy REConnect Energy PV Evolution Labs "India's energy industry is undergoing one of the most significant transformations that we've ever seen and Mercom has been at the forefront of this change," said Raj Prabhu, CEO, and co-founder of Mercom Capital Group. "The Mercom India Solar Summit is a unique opportunity for clean energy executives to hear from government and corporate decision-makers and find ways to create value and support economic activities across the solar sector." About Mercom Communications India Mercom Communications India, a subsidiary of the U.S.-based Mercom Capital Group, is a clean energy research and communications firm recognized worldwide for its expertise in Indian cleantech markets. Located in Bengaluru, India, Mercom has provided market intelligence and research services for clean energy organizations across India since early 2009. For more information, visit https://www.mercomindia.com.

