Kerala: Child Rights Commission directs state to make all schools co-ed

With an aim to boost gender equality among the students, the child rights commission in Kerala has directed the education department to convert all schools in the state into co-ed schools, said the officials on Friday.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 22-07-2022 15:51 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 15:51 IST
Chairman, Child Rights Commission, Manoj Kumar (photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With an aim to boost gender equality among the students, the child rights commission in Kerala has directed the education department to convert all schools in the state into co-ed schools, said officials on Friday. The move comes after the commission recieved a complaint in this regard.

"We issued an order asking all schools to become co-ed. We received a complaint in this regard. The aim is to protect our constitutional right to equality. Gender equality is important, and should begin at the school level," Manoj Kumar, Chairman, Child Rights Commission, told ANI. He further stated that gender equality should start in schools.

The commission also directed NCERT to avoid pictures depicting gender inequality in the syllabus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

