Germany to pass on higher gas prices to consumers from fall - Scholz
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 22-07-2022 16:31 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 16:18 IST
Higher gas prices will be passed on to consumers from September or October, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Friday.
Germany will also launch a welfare payment reform next year and there will be legal protection for citizens who have problems paying their energy bills, he said at a news conference in Berlin.
