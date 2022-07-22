Left Menu

Germany's decision to take Uniper stake doesn't have to be forever, says Scholz

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 22-07-2022 16:34 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 16:22 IST
Olaf Scholz Image Credit: Flickr
The German government's decision to take a stake in Uniper doesn't have to apply forever but is needed now to support the embattled utility, said Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

"Apart from that, we assume that we have financial wiggle room when it comes to the things that we have discussed with each other here," said Scholz after announcing a bailout package for Uniper in which the state will take a 30% stake.

