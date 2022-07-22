Left Menu

Russia, Ukraine seal landmark grains-export deal in Istanbul

Russia and Ukraine signed a deal on Friday to reopen grains exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports in an agreement that U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan said would help ease a global food crisis.

Russia and Ukraine signed a deal on Friday to reopen grains exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports in an agreement that U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan said would help ease a global food crisis. Government ministers from Russia and Ukraine signed the deal separately, carefully avoiding sitting at the same table and avoiding shaking hands at the event in Istanbul.

"Today, there is a beacon on the Black Sea. A beacon of hope (and) possibility... and relief in a world that needs it more than ever," Guterres said at a signing ceremony, calling on Russia and Ukraine to fully implement the accord. Erdogan said the deal, also signed by Turkey, will help prevent famine and ease global food inflation.

