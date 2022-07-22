Gazprom says no additional obligations for Russia to get Nord Stream 1 turbine
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 22-07-2022 20:04 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 20:03 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Friday that the current contract with Siemens Energy does not stipulate any additional obligations for Russia in order to return a turbine for Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline.
It also said that the company still has not obtained necessary documentation from Siemens Energy confirming the exemption from European Union and Canadian sanctions for the turbine to be returned to the Portovaya compressor station.
