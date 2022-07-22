QUOTES-Reaction to Ukraine, Russia grain export deal

Russia and Ukraine signed a landmark deal on Friday to reopen Ukrainian Black Sea ports for grain exports, raising hopes that an international food crisis aggravated by the Russian invasion can be eased. GUY PLATTEN, SECRETARY GENERAL OF THE INTERNATIONAL CHAMBER OF SHIPPING (ICS)

"This is a long-needed breakthrough for the millions of people who rely on the safe passage of grain to survive. But although this is an important step, lots of work remains to be done. "Ensuring crew safety will be crucial if we are to get this agreement moving quickly. Questions remain over how ships will navigate heavily mined waters, and how we can effectively crew the ships in the region to meet the suggested deadline."

U.N. SECRETARY GENERAL ANTONIO GUTERRES "Today, there is a beacon on the Black Sea. A beacon of hope..., possibility...and relief in a world that needs it more than ever."

CANADIAN PRIME MINISTER JUSTIN TRUDEAU "The G7 is working closely with partners like Turkey and others to ensure that we can get that grain out of Ukraine and to places around the world where it's needed without putting at risk Ukraine's sovereignty and protection."

