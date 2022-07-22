Left Menu

Gazprom says no additional obligations for Russia to get Nord Stream 1 turbine

Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Friday the current contract with Siemens Energy does not require Russia to take any further action in order to facilitate the return of a turbine for the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline. Nord Stream 1, which runs on the bed of the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, restarted pumping gas on Thursday after a 10-day maintenance, but at only 40% of its capacity.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 22-07-2022 20:47 IST
Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Friday the current contract with Siemens Energy does not require Russia to take any further action in order to facilitate the return of a turbine for the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline.

Nord Stream 1, which runs on the bed of the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, restarted pumping gas on Thursday after a 10-day maintenance, but at only 40% of its capacity. Gazprom cut the flows in June, saying it could not get back the turbine, which had been sent to Canada for repairs. Germany, in turn, has said that the turbine in question was meant to be used in September only.

It said on Friday that the company still had not obtained necessary documentation from Siemens Energy confirming the exemption from European Union and Canadian sanctions for the turbine to be returned to the Portovaya compressor station. On Thursday, two people familiar with the matter said the turbine was stuck in transit in Germany because Russia has so far not given the go-ahead to transport it back.

"Gazprom underscored that the current terms of the contract do not provide for additional obligations of the Russian side to obtain this engine," the Kremlin-controlled company said in a statement after it had again asked Siemens Energy for the papers. Germany dismisses Russia's argument that the missing turbine is the reason for lower supplies via Nord Stream 1, and has accused Moscow of using gas flows as a political weapon. Russia has said it was a reliable energy supplier.

