Left Menu

ONGC inks gas sale agreements for Khubal field in Tripura

It means the increasing integration of the region with the rest of the country, said R Choudhury, CGM-zonal head of GAIL.GSA is an important milestone in the lifecycle of any gas business, signifying commerciality for producers like ONGC, while ensuring the product reaches the end consumers through marketing and transportation intermediaries such as GAIL and AGCL.The Khubal gas field is expected to start production in 2024 in line with the commissioning of the Indra Danush Gas Grid Line IGGL pipeline, a critical and massive infrastructure project for the Northeast regions gas sector, officials said.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 23-07-2022 14:01 IST | Created: 23-07-2022 14:00 IST
ONGC inks gas sale agreements for Khubal field in Tripura
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The ONGC has inked gas sale agreements with GAIL India and Assam Gas Company Ltd (AGCL) to monetise its upcoming field at Khubal in North Tripura district, an official said on Saturday.

Under the agreement, the GAIL and AGCL will receive 50,000 standard cubic metre of gas each from Khubal Gas Gathering Station (GGS), he said.

Once it starts production, Khubal will be the tenth producing field of ONGC in Tripura. Khubal GGS will have a capacity to process 0.44 MMSCMD (4,40,000 standard cubic meters) of gas for which the process of construction has already been started, he added.

''It marks a momentous occasion not just for ONGC, GAIL and AGCL but for the people of Northeast as well, as it means more gas will find its way into industries and people's homes, positively impacting living standards,'' asset manager of ONGC Tripura Tarun Malik said.

''The GSA for gas produced from wells of Khubal means more than just another step in the relationship between ONGC and GAIL. It means the increasing integration of the region with the rest of the country,'' said R Choudhury, CGM-zonal head of GAIL.

GSA is an important milestone in the lifecycle of any gas business, signifying commerciality for producers like ONGC, while ensuring the product reaches the end consumers through marketing and transportation intermediaries such as GAIL and AGCL.

The Khubal gas field is expected to start production in 2024 in line with the commissioning of the Indra Danush Gas Grid Line (IGGL) pipeline, a critical and massive infrastructure project for the Northeast region's gas sector, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Facebook gives users new way to see all their friends' posts

Facebook gives users new way to see all their friends' posts

 Global
2
Two die in flash flood in New Mexico wildfire area

Two die in flash flood in New Mexico wildfire area

 Mexico
3
Maha: Mild tremor recorded near Koyna dam; no casualty

Maha: Mild tremor recorded near Koyna dam; no casualty

 India
4
NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 mission launch delayed to late September: Here's why

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 mission launch delayed to late September: Here's why

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022