NDA is 'No Data Available' govt with no accountability: Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday dubbed the NDA government as a No Data Available regime which gives no answers and has no accountability. No Data Available NDA government wants you to believe No one died of oxygen shortage. No migrant died walking. No Data. No Accountability, Gandhi said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2022 14:13 IST | Created: 23-07-2022 14:12 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday dubbed the NDA government as a ''No Data Available'' regime that gives no answers and has no accountability. '''No Data Available' (NDA) government wants you to believe: No one died of oxygen shortage. No farmer died protesting. No migrant died walking. No one was mob lynched. No journalist has been arrested,'' he said on Twitter. ''No Data. No Answers. No Accountability,'' Gandhi said. He also tagged a gif with his post that read ''Sab Gayab si'', as the graphic animates to strike off the middle word in ''Sab Changa si.''

