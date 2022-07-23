Left Menu

Ukraine preparing to export grain from ports despite Russian strike - minister

Reuters | Updated: 23-07-2022 18:12 IST | Created: 23-07-2022 18:07 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Ukraine

Ukraine continues to prepare to restart grain exports from its Black Sea ports despite a Russian missile strike that hit the port of Odesa on Saturday, Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said.

Russian missiles hit the southern port of Odesa, the Ukrainian military said, threatening a landmark deal signed just the day before to unblock grain exports from Black Sea ports and ease global food shortages caused by the war.

"We continue technical preparations for the launch of exports of agricultural products from our ports," Kubrakov wrote on Facebook.

