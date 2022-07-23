Left Menu

Punjab govt extends deadline for enhancing power load on tubewells

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-07-2022 18:24 IST | Created: 23-07-2022 18:22 IST
Punjab govt extends deadline for enhancing power load on tubewells
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab government on Saturday said it has extended the date for the voluntary disclosure scheme (VDS) for enhancing load on tubewells till September 15.

It said it will come as a relief to farmers, who are desirous of enhancing the electricity load of their tube-well connections.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the decision has been taken to facilitate the food growers of the state, according to an official statement.

The AAP government has launched this VDS on June 10 for 45 days (till July 24) by slashing fees for load enhancement on tubewells from existing Rs 4,750 to Rs 2,500 per BHP.

Mann said it is a matter of great pride and satisfaction for him that as of now 1.28 lakh farmers have saved their Rs 123 crore by availing the benefit of this scheme.

Keeping in view the tremendous response from the farmers, the state government has now decided to extend the deadline of this scheme till September 15, he said. Mann exhorted the farmers to take maximum benefit of the scheme and apply for the load enhancement at the reduced charges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Facebook gives users new way to see all their friends' posts

Facebook gives users new way to see all their friends' posts

 Global
2
Two die in flash flood in New Mexico wildfire area

Two die in flash flood in New Mexico wildfire area

 Mexico
3
Maha: Mild tremor recorded near Koyna dam; no casualty

Maha: Mild tremor recorded near Koyna dam; no casualty

 India
4
FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022