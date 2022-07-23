Left Menu

Puducherry Govt school begins classes for differently-abled children

A government middle school in Puducherry's Laspettai started special classes for differently-abled children under the inclusive education programme of the New Education Policy. According to the school management, it is the first such initiative at a government school in India and so far, 15 students have enrolled in the school.

ANI | Puducherry | Updated: 23-07-2022 20:44 IST | Created: 23-07-2022 20:44 IST
Special classes for differently-abled children, Puducherry (Photo Credit: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The school management has also arranged certain provisions for speech therapy, sensory physiotherapy and inclusive footwork for mentally challenged, speech-impaired and hearing-impaired children and some special teachers have also been appointed for the same.

School headmaster Bhaskaran, in a statement, said, "We have to implement a New Education Policy, a part of that is inclusive education, 15 students enrolled. We have special teachers in our school. We have provisions for speech therapy, sensory physiotherapy&inclusive footwork. Spl education included in our school: Headmaster, Bhaskaran." (ANI)

