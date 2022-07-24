Maha rains: Cong team visits affected Nagpur areas, seeks Rs 1 lakh per hectare crop loss compensation

Left Menu

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 24-07-2022 22:15 IST | Created: 24-07-2022 22:13 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A Maharashtra Congress delegation visited villages in Nagpur area on Saturday and Sunday to assess crop and other losses caused by heavy rains and sought Rs 1 lakh per hectare compensation for farmers and aid for sowing.

The Congress team was headed by former state minister Sunil Kedar and comprised the Nagpur rural unit chief Rajendra Mulak as well as Zilla Parishad and local leaders.

They visited villages in Narkhed, Katol, Kalmeshwar, Saoner, Paseoni, Ramtek, Kamptee, Mauda, Kuhi, Bhivapur, Umred and Hingna talukas, a party functionary said.

''Soyabean, cotton, rice, tur, vegetables and fruits have been destroyed. Water has seeped into farms and has damaged Kharif crops severely. Many houses, roads, canals and nullahs have sustained damage due to heavy rains,'' Kedar said at a press conference here.

The administration must begin relief work on war-footing and provide compensation quickly, he said, adding that the delegation would meet the district collector and submit a report on their visit.

''The sowing for the Rabi season must not get affected. Farmers whose Kharif crops have been damaged must be given free seeds and fertilisers. Financial compensation should be Rs 1 lakh per hectare for crop loss,'' Kedar said.

Incidentally, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had visited the region a few days ago and said crops on 1,35,000 hectares of land had been damaged in heavy rains.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

