SJVN CMD reviews progress of Buxar project

The 1320 MW Buxar Thermal Power Project is being implemented by SJVNs wholly owned subsidiary SJVN Thermal Private Limited at an estimated cost of Rs 10,439.09 crores.The first second unit of the project are scheduled to be commissioned by June 2023 January 2024 respectively.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2022 23:07 IST | Created: 24-07-2022 22:34 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
SJVN Chairman & Managing Director Nand Lal Sharma on Sunday inaugurated construction projects of 1,320 MW Buxar thermal power plant in Buxar, Bihar, a statement said.

During the visit, Sharma took a detailed review of the construction & erection activities at various project components, a company statement said. Sharma electric overhead traveler crane and erection of low-pressure heater at the project.

The 1320 MW Buxar Thermal Power Project is being implemented by SJVN's wholly owned subsidiary SJVN Thermal Private Limited at an estimated cost of Rs 10,439.09 crores.

The first & second unit of the project are scheduled to be commissioned by June 2023 & January 2024 respectively. On commissioning, the project will generate 9828.72 million units annually.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

