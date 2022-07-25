PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - July 25

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- UK and France to get board seats in planned Eutelsat and OneWeb tie-up https://on.ft.com/3OxgBaD - EU countries seek exemptions to Brussels' plans to cut gas demand https://on.ft.com/3S0dHyg

- Leicester garment factories still exploiting staff, study finds https://on.ft.com/3zwTAk8 Overview

- Paris-listed Eutelsat Communications SA and OneWeb, the space-based internet pioneer rescued from collapse by a $1 billion British-led bailout in 2020, are close to agreeing an all-share deal that aims to create a company with the financial firepower to compete in the rapidly growing market for space-based connectivity. - European governments are seeking exemptions to Brussels' plans to push the bloc into cutting gas demand to better weather a shortage of Russian supplies this winter.

- Textile manufacturers in Leicester are still underpaying and exploiting workers, despite a clampdown by enforcement bodies and concerted efforts by UK retailers to clean up their supply chains, according to new research by the Low Pay Commission. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

