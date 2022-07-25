Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - July 25

Headlines - UK and France to get board seats in planned Eutelsat and OneWeb tie-up https://on.ft.com/3OxgBaD - EU countries seek exemptions to Brussels' plans to cut gas demand https://on.ft.com/3S0dHyg - Leicester garment factories still exploiting staff, study finds https://on.ft.com/3zwTAk8 Overview - Paris-listed Eutelsat Communications SA and OneWeb, the space-based internet pioneer rescued from collapse by a $1 billion British-led bailout in 2020, are close to agreeing an all-share deal that aims to create a company with the financial firepower to compete in the rapidly growing market for space-based connectivity.

- Paris-listed Eutelsat Communications SA and OneWeb, the space-based internet pioneer rescued from collapse by a $1 billion British-led bailout in 2020, are close to agreeing an all-share deal that aims to create a company with the financial firepower to compete in the rapidly growing market for space-based connectivity. - European governments are seeking exemptions to Brussels' plans to push the bloc into cutting gas demand to better weather a shortage of Russian supplies this winter.

- Textile manufacturers in Leicester are still underpaying and exploiting workers, despite a clampdown by enforcement bodies and concerted efforts by UK retailers to clean up their supply chains, according to new research by the Low Pay Commission. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

