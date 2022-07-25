President Biden pledges $50m to strengthen Egypt’s food security

During a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi on July 16, President Biden pledged $50 million (947 million EGP) to strengthen Egypt's food security and help offset the severe global consequences of Russia's unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine. Subject to congressional approval, this $50 million in funding will, among other things, support Egypt's smallholder farmers.

Noting the depth of U.S. support to Egypt's agricultural sector, U.S. Chargé d'Affaires Nicole Shampaine stated, "Building on more than 40 years of partnership and over $1.4 billion in U.S. assistance to Egypt's agricultural sector, the U.S. Government stands in solidarity with the people of Egypt at this crucial moment, as Russia's brutal war of aggression against Ukraine threatens the prosperity and livelihoods of Egyptians."

Putin's invasion of Ukraine has blocked Black Sea ports and disrupted agricultural supply chains. Russia has also destroyed grain storage facilities in Ukraine and prevented Ukrainian farmers from working their fields by attacking their communities and their land. All of this has resulted in higher food prices and rising food insecurity globally.

To help address this crisis, the United States is providing funding to more than 47 countries and regional organizations, including Egypt, to save lives through emergency interventions that will mitigate further increases in poverty, hunger and malnutrition due to the rising price of food, fertilizer, and fuel.

The U.S. Government has provided technical assistance to more than 500,000 Egyptian smallholder farmers, improving their farm management techniques and access to financial services. Through Feed the Future—the U.S. Government's global hunger and food security initiative—the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) helps match farmers with local and international buyers to meet market needs and consumer demands. Such support has helped Egypt increase its agricultural export revenue by 1,500 percent in the past 20 years.

(With Inputs from APO)