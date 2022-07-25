Left Menu

Gazprom to cut Nord Stream 1 gas supplies to 33 mcm from July 27

25-07-2022
Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Monday it is halting one more turbine at the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline for maintenance which would result in a reduction of gas flows.

Gazprom said that due to the turbine stoppage, daily production capacity at the Russian Portovaya compressor station will be cut to 33 million cubic metres (mcm) of gas per day from 0400 GMT on July 27, down from its full capacity of more than 160 mcm per day.

