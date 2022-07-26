Rockets hit Khor Mor gas field in Iraq, no damage reported

Several rockets landed at the Khor Mor gas field in the Sulaimaniya region of northern Iraq on Monday, Iraqi Kurdish officials said, but they did not immediately report any damage or casualties. It was one of several attacks on the area in recent weeks, none of which have been claimed by any group.

A local official and a spokesman for Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdish region which includes Sulaimaniya both reported the incident. The Pearl Consortium, United Arab Emirates energy firm Dana Gas and its affiliate, Crescent Petroleum, have the rights to exploit Khor Mor and Chemchemal, two of the biggest gas fields in Iraq.