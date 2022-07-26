Left Menu

Poland against binding gas reduction targets in EU talks - minister

Speaking ahead of talks among the 27 EU nations on lowering gas usage ahead this winter as Russia's Gazprom limits supplies, Anna Moskwa said Warsaw was against assigning obligatory reduction targets to countries. "We cannot accept any decisions that are imposed on countries," Moskwa told reporters. She said, however, that Warsaw saw pollution costs under the EU carbon market as threatening energy security.

26-07-2022
Poland against binding gas reduction targets in EU talks - minister
Anna Moskwa Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Poland's climate minister said the latest European Union proposal on cutting gas consumption was "neutral" for her country because it included no binding targets. Speaking ahead of talks among the 27 EU nations on lowering gas usage ahead this winter as Russia's Gazprom limits supplies, Anna Moskwa said Warsaw was against assigning obligatory reduction targets to countries.

"We cannot accept any decisions that are imposed on countries," Moskwa told reporters. "Energy security is a national prerogative." She added gas storage sites in Poland were full and that her country had no need to limit gas usage now. She said, however, that Warsaw saw pollution costs under the EU carbon market as threatening energy security.

