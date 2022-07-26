Left Menu

Goa to object to inclusion of 55 villages in Sattari as eco-sensitive zone, says Minister Vishwajit Rane

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 26-07-2022 13:46 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 13:33 IST
Goa to object to inclusion of 55 villages in Sattari as eco-sensitive zone, says Minister Vishwajit Rane
Vishwajit Rane Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Goa Forest Minister Vishwajit Rane has said that the state government will raise an objection before the Centre against the inclusion of 55 villages from Sattari taluka in the eco-sensitive zone as per the Kasturirangan Committee Report.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Rane said he will take up the issue before the Union ministry of environment and forest during his next meeting.

The ministry had recently issued a draft notification announcing 46,832 sq km as an eco-sensitive area in five states along the Western Ghats as per the recommendation of the Kasturirangan Committee.

As per the recommendation, at least 55 villages in Sattari taluka will come under the eco-sensitive zone.

"Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and I are on the same page as far as raising an objection is concerned. I will soon be visiting Delhi to meet Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav and apprise him about the issue," Rane said.

The panchayats of these villages will have to adopt a resolution opposing their inclusion in the eco-sensitive zone, he said, pointing out that the resolution can be adopted only after the elections for new panchayat bodies slated to be held on August 10.

"The state government has to listen to the demands of the people. We are against big projects in the forest areas, but we don't want the villages to be declared as eco-sensitive zones," he said.

Poriem MLA Deviya Rane was the first one to raise the issue during the recently held monsoon session.

Earlier, Deviya had tweeted, "I object to this decision and request @moefcc to drop 55 villages of Sattari. I, along with my other colleagues whose constituencies are affected and people of Sattari, will make sure these objections are raised and reach the highest authority as per procedures laid to file objections."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

 India
2
Finding their song: Reviving the declining western chorus frog population is now critical

Finding their song: Reviving the declining western chorus frog population is...

 Canada
3
Wet regions harbor dangerous germs: Study

Wet regions harbor dangerous germs: Study

 United States
4
Sun keeps some asteroids looking young, finds NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission

Sun keeps some asteroids looking young, finds NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022