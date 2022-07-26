Goa to object to inclusion of 55 villages in Sattari as eco-sensitive zone, says Minister Vishwajit Rane

Goa Forest Minister Vishwajit Rane has said that the state government will raise an objection before the Centre against the inclusion of 55 villages from Sattari taluka in the eco-sensitive zone as per the Kasturirangan Committee Report.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Rane said he will take up the issue before the Union ministry of environment and forest during his next meeting.

The ministry had recently issued a draft notification announcing 46,832 sq km as an eco-sensitive area in five states along the Western Ghats as per the recommendation of the Kasturirangan Committee.

As per the recommendation, at least 55 villages in Sattari taluka will come under the eco-sensitive zone.

"Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and I are on the same page as far as raising an objection is concerned. I will soon be visiting Delhi to meet Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav and apprise him about the issue," Rane said.

The panchayats of these villages will have to adopt a resolution opposing their inclusion in the eco-sensitive zone, he said, pointing out that the resolution can be adopted only after the elections for new panchayat bodies slated to be held on August 10.

"The state government has to listen to the demands of the people. We are against big projects in the forest areas, but we don't want the villages to be declared as eco-sensitive zones," he said.

Poriem MLA Deviya Rane was the first one to raise the issue during the recently held monsoon session.

Earlier, Deviya had tweeted, "I object to this decision and request @moefcc to drop 55 villages of Sattari. I, along with my other colleagues whose constituencies are affected and people of Sattari, will make sure these objections are raised and reach the highest authority as per procedures laid to file objections."

