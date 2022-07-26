Left Menu

Gold worth over Rs 30 lakh recovered from SpiceJet plane in Kolkata

Rummaging through a Bangkok-Kolkata SpiceJet flight on Tuesday, Air Intelligence officers at the Kolkata airport recovered 12 cut pieces of foreign-origin gold bars, worth over Rs 30 lakh. The total weight of the gold is approximately 600 grams.

Cut peieces of Gold bar Photo Credit :ANI. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rummaging through a Bangkok-Kolkata SpiceJet flight on Tuesday, Air Intelligence officers at the Kolkata airport recovered 12 cut pieces of foreign-origin gold bars, worth over Rs 30 lakh. The total weight of the gold is approximately 600 grams. The team of the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) at the Kolkata airport started rummaging through the SpiceJet aircraft (SG-743). According to the Officers of the AIU team, the 12 cut pieces of gold bars were found stuck deep inside a hollow pipe of a seat located on the 20th row of the aeroplane, wrapped with black adhesive tape.

The team seized the unclaimed gold and started the further required investigation. The customs department stated that the Gold recovered on the aircraft were approximately worth Rs. 30,87,000 according to the current value of Gold in the Indian market.

Earlier on July 21, gold worth Rs 18.17 lakh was seized by customs officials at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport, Varanasi. Weighing 349.500 grams, it was retrieved from three trolley bags of a passenger. The gold was kept in form of eight nickel-coated rods, concealed in the corners of trolley bags, retrieved from three trolley bags of a passenger. (ANI)

