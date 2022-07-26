Left Menu

Russia says Nord Stream 1 gas turbine status still unclear

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that Moscow had still not received a proper explanation about the status of a turbine from the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline that has been serviced by Siemens Energy in Canada. Russia blamed the delay over the turbine when it cut gas flows through Nord Stream 1 to Germany to 40% of capacity in June.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 26-07-2022 16:36 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 16:27 IST
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that Moscow had still not received a proper explanation about the status of a turbine from the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline that has been serviced by Siemens Energy in Canada. Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the turbine has not yet arrived but Moscow hoped it would be installed "sooner rather than later".

Russian gas giant Gazprom said on Monday it had received documentation on the turbine but some issues and risks remained. Russia blamed the delay over the turbine when it cut gas flows through Nord Stream 1 to Germany to 40% of capacity in June. On Monday Gazprom said flows would halve again from Wednesday to just 20% because another turbine needed to be halted.

