Germany's Bund yield at 2-month lows as recession fears bite

Euro zone bond yields tumbled on Tuesday and German 10-year borrowing costs hit two-month lows, with recession fears kept alive as EU countries approved emergency plans to curb gas usage following the latest supply cuts from Russia. Europe faces an increased gas squeeze since Wednesday when Russia's Gazprom said it would cut flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany to a fifth of capacity.

With a dozen European Union countries already facing reduced Russian supplies, Brussels is urging member states to prepare by saving gas and storing it for winter for fear Russia will completely cut off flows in retaliation for Western sanctions over its war with Ukraine. "It's all about the gas story, which is gathering more attention," said Rabobank senior rates strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor, referring to the move in bond markets.

"It's becoming a more mainstream view that the price to pay for supporting Ukraine against Russia will be gas rationing." Germany's 10-year Bund yield fell to a two-month low at 0.93% and was last down 8 basis points (bps) on the day, with other benchmark yields across the euro area down a similar amount.

The yield has slid 40 basis points (bps) in July and is set for its biggest monthly drop since 2012, as market attention turns from record-high inflation to the possible sharp economic slowdown or possible recession. Russia tightened its gas squeeze on Monday. Gazprom said supplies through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany would drop to just 20% of capacity.

According to Deutsche Bank, at 40% capacity, Germany could make it through the winter but at 20% some notable rationing would likely be needed. Analysts noted that, with Tuesday marking a decade since former ECB chief Mario Draghi committed to doing "whatever it takes" to save the euro, Europe was again facing a challenging moment, given high inflation, an energy crisis, and political instability in Italy.

"Ten years (to) the day after Draghi's historic 'whatever it takes, (Italian) BTPs are still in need of ECB protection against political and fundamental uncertainties," Commerzbank rates strategist Rainer Guntermann said. Italian 10-year bond yields were trading at 3.35%, after hitting their lowest level in almost a week. Last week, they faced upward pressure from a political crisis.

With the U.S. Federal Reserve beginning its two-day meeting later on Tuesday, caution was expected to limit market moves. The Fed is expected to hike its benchmark rate by 75 bps for a second straight month to contain inflation.

