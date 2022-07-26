States borrowing cost slips to 7.90%

After touching nearly 8 percent last week, the states breathed a little easy on Tuesday as the cost of their borrowings eased marginally to 7.90 percent.

The weighted average cost of states' borrowings inched down by 6 basis points to 7.90 percent at the latest auctions of state development loans (SDLs) as state debt is known, when nine states collectively raised Rs 18,700 crore from the markets today.

This is 22 percent lower than the Rs 24,000 crore that was initially indicated for the week.

Though the weighted average cut-off eased to 7.90 percent from 7.96 percent in the last auction, the spread between 10-year SDL and G-secs yields increased to 43 bps from 39 bps last week.

While the benchmark 10-year G-secs yield declined to 7.37 percent from 7.43 percent last Tuesday, the weighted average cut-off of the 10-year SDLs eased to 7.80 percent from 7.82 percent last week.

The marginal ease in the yields is partly because of the fall in the weighted average tenor to 14 years from 15 years last week. The overall debt sale declined 22 percent as seven states -- Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Goa did not participate in the auctions, despite indicating that they would borrow Rs 9,800 crore this week.

