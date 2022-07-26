Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2022 19:48 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 19:47 IST
Gold falls Rs 28; silver declines Rs 203
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Gold in the national capital on Tuesday fell by Rs 28 to Rs 51,192 per 10 grams, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal finished at Rs 51,220 per 10 grams.

Silver also declined by Rs 203 to Rs 55,297 per kg from Rs 55,500 per kg in the previous trade.

''Following weaker global prices, spot gold prices for 24-carat gold in Delhi fell by Rs 28 per 10 grams,'' Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said.

In the international market, gold was quoting lower at USD 1,727 per ounce while silver was flat at USD 18.64 per ounce.

