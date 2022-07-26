SC judgement on pleas challenging PMLA provisions likely tomorrow

Left Menu

The Supreme Court of India is set to deliver its judgement on a batch of pleas challenging the various provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2022 22:44 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 22:43 IST
The Supreme Court of India (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Supreme Court of India is set to deliver its judgement on a batch of pleas challenging the various provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on Wednesday. The order will be delivered by a bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar.

On July 15, the Supreme Court said that its judgement on the pleas challenging the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) was almost ready. The top court had earlier reserved its order on a batch of petitions challenging certain provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Prominent names like Karti Chidambaram and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti were among the petitioners in the case.

Their petitions raised multiple issues including the absence of a procedure to commence investigation and summoning, while the accused was not made aware of the contents of the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR). Mufti had challenged constitutional vires of section 50, and any incidental provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

Section 50 of the PMLA empowers the 'authority' i.e. officers of the Enforcement Directorate, to summon any person to give evidence or produce records. All persons summoned are bound to answer questions put to them, and to produce the documents as required by the ED officers, failing which they can be penalised under the PMLA. However, the Centre had justified the constitutional validity of the provisions of PMLA.

