YATC appoints Deepika Reddy as Telangana Sangeet Natak Academy chairperson

Youth Advancement Tourism and Cultural Department in Telangana appointed Deepika Reddy as the State Sangeet Natak Academy chairperson on Monday. Reddy is the National Sangeet Natak Academy Award recipient who was earlier nominated by the state Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) for the position of Chairperson.

Following the CM's orders, the state government issued orders on Monday for appointing her the new chairperson, an official statement said. "Deepika Reddy, National Sangeet Natak Akademi Award Winner (2017) is hereby appointed as Chairman, Telangana Sangeetha Nataka Academy in the YAT &. C Department for a period of 2 years on usual terms and conditions as stipulated in G.O.Rt.No. 576, General Administration (Pott.C) Department..." the order read.

Deepika Reddy is a Kuchipudi performer, Guru, and Choreographer who started her journey in Dance, 50 years ago. With her passion to propagate the classical dance form, and reflecting the cultural heritage of the country, she has been recognised for her contribution and was conferred the National Sangeet Natak Akademi Award by the President of India.

Having been groomed by Guru Padma Bhushan awardee Vempati Chinna Satyam, she has secured a niche for herself in the world of performing arts by showcasing her Guru's exclusive techniques in dance with ease and elan. Some of her international tours were as a cultural ambassador under the aegis of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR).

Reddy has performed before many dignitaries across various countries including Germany, Sri Lanka, Moscow, and Japan. She also registered a number of Awards in her name. Reddy is a certified "A-Top Grade" artiste by Doordarshan, who received the Pride of Telangana TAA Virtuoso Award in 2019, Kuchipudi Ratnakara Award by Radha Madhava Rasaranjani in 2018, National Sangeet Natak Akademi award in 2017, Nataraja Samman by Sadguru Sri Thyagabrahma Aradhana Kainkarya Trust in 2016, FICCI Flo Women's Achiever Award in 2015, Vani Kala Sudhakara by Thyaga Brahma Gana Sabha in Chennai in 2012, Akkineni Nageswara Rao Swarna Kankanam in 2011, Rotary Women's Vocational Excellence Award in 2011, Natya Mani by Karthik Fine Arts in 1985, amongst many others.

The National Sangeet Natak Akademi Awardee was also on the selection committee of the Khajuraho Dance Festival, and a member of AP State Cultural Council, Regional Film Censor Board, Jury of Nandi State Film Awards, and the former Chairperson of the Cultural Committee of the International Children's Film Festival. She was a member of the Selection Committee for Telangana State Awards and a member of the Doordarshan gradation committee as well.

Reddy has been Kuchipudi practical's lecturer at the Rajiv Gandhi Open University, who has been invited to train faculty at the Centre for Cultural Resources and Training (CCRT) and also to give lecture demonstrations at various institutes. She also received great appreciation for her TEDx talk 'Divine Form of Expression'. Currently, she runs a dance school named Deepanjali, which she founded in 2000. (ANI)

