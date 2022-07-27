AAP to protest in Delhi against Gujarat Hooch tragedy on Wednesday
- Country:
- India
The Aam Aadmi Party will hold a protest outside the BJP headquarters here on Wednesday against the Hooch tragedy in the saffron party-ruled Gujarat.
The death toll due to the consumption of spurious liquor in Gujarat's Botad district went up to 28, according to a senior state police offical.
''It's murder,'' AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said in a tweet on Tuesday, alleging people lost their lives after consuming spurious liquor sold under the patronage of the BJP government in the state.
The AAP will protest against it on Wednesday at 1 pm in front of the BJP's headquarters in Delhi, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Botad
- Hooch
- The Aam Aadmi Party
- Gujarat
- Delhi
- Durgesh Pathak
ALSO READ
Bihar: HC quashes conviction of 13 people in 2016 hooch tragedy
SC to consider Bihar’s plea against acquittal of 13 in Gopalganj hooch tragedy
AAP latches on to Gujarat hooch tragedy to attack BJP; defends Delhi govt's excise policy
Gujarat: Death toll in hooch tragedy climbs to seven, says police.
Kejriwal meets Gujarat Hooch tragedy victims, asks govt why liquor being sold in dry state