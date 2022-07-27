Left Menu

Mexican president: Cost of tourist train project could reach $20 bln

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday the price tag for one of his flagship infrastructure projects, known as the Mayan Train, could reach up to $20 billion.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 27-07-2022 09:01 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 09:01 IST
Mexican president: Cost of tourist train project could reach $20 bln
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday the price tag for one of his flagship infrastructure projects, known as the Mayan Train, could reach up to $20 billion. The president has pushed several key public works projects including a still-offline oil refinery and a new capital airport, and he told a regular news conference that "never has so much been invested" in the country.

Lopez Obrador has touted the tourist rail project, a 910-mile (1,470 km) loop through the Yucatan Peninsula, as necessary to developing Mexico's poor south. Critics argue it is being rushed without considering the environmental impact.

The president added that construction on the rail project is advancing despite legal challenges because his government has declared it a matter of national security.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude photographs on social media: Official.

Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude p...

 India
2
Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

 Pakistan
3
Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch?

Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch...

 Global
4
NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years from Earth

NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022