Two dead, as many injured in lightning strike in UP

Two people died and as many were injured in lightning strikes in two districts of Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Wednesday.

In Chitrakoot, Jaikaran Yadav (40), Chunku Yadav, and Jabra Prajapathi were severely injured after being struck by lightning in Sikri village late on Tuesday, Rajapur tehsil SDM Pramod Jha said.

Jaikaran Yadav succumbed to injuries later, he said.

The two others are undergoing treatment, Jha said, adding that the process for extending financial assistance to the families of the victims has been started.

In Bhadohi, Harishankar Saroj (74) was struck by lightning in a village on Tuesday evening, naib tehsildar of Bhadohi tehsil Balwant Upadhyay said.

Saroj died during treatment at the Maharaja Balwant Singh Government Hospital, he said.

