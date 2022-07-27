Left Menu

Renowned Assamese writer Atulananda Goswami passes away at 87

Renowned Assamese writer Atulananda Goswami passed away on Wednesday at the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital. He was 87.

Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@himantabiswa. Image Credit: ANI
Renowned Assamese writer Atulananda Goswami passed away on Wednesday at the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital. He was 87. The celebrated author was undergoing treatment at the hospital since last week. The death sent a shock wave among the state's literary community.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma expressed his condolences on the demise of the noted writer. "We will always remember his contribution to the field of Assamese literature and society. I pray to God for the eternal peace of the departed soul of the great writer and extend my deepest condolences to the family at this mournful time," said Sarma.

The erudite litterateur was born in 1935. He was awarded the Sahitya Academy award for his novel 'Seneh Jorir Ganthi' in 2006. His other notable works include 'Namgharia' 'Hamdoi Pulor Jon', 'Rajpaat', 'Polatok' and 'Ashray'. The Kumar Kishore Memorial Award was also presented to Goswami and in 1992, he also won the Katha award for creative writing for his work 'Boliya Hathi'. He was known as a short story writer, a litterateur, and a novelist par excellence. He translated many English, Bengali and Odia texts into Assamese and also Assamese texts into English. (ANI)

