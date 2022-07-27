Bangladesh says it will take IMF loan if conditions favourable

Bangladesh's finance minister said on Wednesday the government had written to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) seeking a loan but would take it only if conditions were favourable.

"A letter was sent to the IMF seeking assistance, but we have not mentioned how much we want," Minister A.H.M. Mustafa Kamal told reporters.

"We are waiting to see their conditions. If the IMF conditions are in favour of the country and compatible with our development policy, we'll go for it, otherwise not."

