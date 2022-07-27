Left Menu

TAFE sets up agriculture research centre in Telangana

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-07-2022 17:55 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 17:55 IST
Tractor manufacturer Tractors and Farm Equipment (TAFE) Ltd on Wednesday said it has established an agriculture research centre in Telangana.

The JFarm and Product Training Centre (PTC) has been set up in association with Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University.

The centre would act as a platform for farmers to interact with agricultural experts on a wide range of concepts such as scientific farm practices, organic farming, conservation of soil, water and natural resources, according to a statement.

It would also facilitate the transfer of agriculture technology and mechanisation in agriculture, using equipment that is suited for the drylands of Telangana.

Besides, TAFE's Product Training Centre, an integral part of the facility, would educate farmers on the integrated mechanisation model of TAFE, which combines the operation and servicing of tractors, equipment and machinery.

''TAFE's vision of cultivating the world focuses on improving farm productivity and farmer prosperity. It is with this in mind, that TAFE established both JFarm and its Product Training Centre as a corporate social responsibility initiative,'' TAFE Chairman and Managing Director Mallika Srinivasan said.

The university's Vice Chancellor V Praveen Rao said the future of farming lies in adapting to technologies that are data driven, involving Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, machine learning and that involve predictive and prescriptive analytics to balance optimised use of resources.

