Left Menu

South Africa's 2022 maize harvest seen down 9.8% from last year

Reuters | Capetown | Updated: 27-07-2022 18:21 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 18:00 IST
South Africa's 2022 maize harvest seen down 9.8% from last year
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South African farmers are expected to harvest 9.8% less maize in the 2021/2022 season compared with the previous season, the government's Crop Estimates Committee (CEC) said on Wednesday. The CEC's latest summer crop forecast estimates the 2022 harvest at 14.713 million tonnes, down from the 16.315 million tonnes harvested last season.

The harvest is expected to consist of 7.470 million tonnes of white maize, used for human consumption, and 7.243 million tonnes of yellow maize, used mainly in animal feed.

Also Read: EMERGING MARKETS-South African rand, Turkish lira slip ahead of cenbank verdicts

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch?

Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch...

 Global
2
Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude photographs on social media: Official.

Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude p...

 India
3
Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

 Pakistan
4
NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years from Earth

NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022