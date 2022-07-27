Spain has capacity to become gas hub in Europe, PM Sanchez says
Spain has the capacity to become a gas hub for Europe to help support regional efforts to curb dependence on Russian gas, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez told a news conference with his Polish counterpart on Wednesday.
"Spain is prepared to increase its solidarity measures," Sanchez said, adding that 20% of its imported Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) was re-exported to other EU countries in June.
